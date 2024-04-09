Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.75. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.52.

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 543,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,993. The company has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.48.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7749321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

