Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

