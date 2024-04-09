Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 160.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

NYSE ADC traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 52,982 shares of company stock worth $3,054,557 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

