AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 970.97 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,058,000 after acquiring an additional 287,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

