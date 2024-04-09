AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in AGCO were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Truist Financial began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

