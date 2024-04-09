AES (NYSE:AES) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 311,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,295. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AES by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

