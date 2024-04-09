Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Up 7.3%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 16,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 124,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $106,300.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,273.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,288 shares of company stock worth $1,329,017. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

