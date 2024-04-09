Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 324000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

