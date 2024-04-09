AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 42,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 157,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday.

AdvanSix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $782.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $84,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,387 shares of company stock worth $486,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

