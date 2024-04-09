Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Hudson Canyon Capital Management cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.4% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

AMD stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.92. 15,889,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,770,766. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 326.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

