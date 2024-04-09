ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 344.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

