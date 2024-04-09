ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 4.6%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 386,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,723,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

ACM Research Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,434 shares of company stock worth $4,595,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACM Research by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in ACM Research by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

