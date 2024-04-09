Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHL

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

ACHL opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 403,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.