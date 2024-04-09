Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 146,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.50. 875,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,810. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.71.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

