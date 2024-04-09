ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider James Kihara Sells 1,790 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, James Kihara sold 474 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $11,693.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,083. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.