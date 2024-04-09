Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

Aaron’s Price Performance

AAN stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 1.31. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 625.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 231.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aaron’s by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

