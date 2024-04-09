A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 226,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 278,608 shares.The stock last traded at $39.25 and had previously closed at $39.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

