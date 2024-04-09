898 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Boeing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,235,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,776. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.76. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

