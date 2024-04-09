895 Shares in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Bought by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 828.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. 22,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,627. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

