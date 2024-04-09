878 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 878 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

