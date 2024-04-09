849 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGK traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.79. 176,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.99. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

