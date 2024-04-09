8,354 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 168,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

