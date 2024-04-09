70,700 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,140 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after buying an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after buying an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 2,395,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,148,182. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.