6,115 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.38. 135,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,535. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.