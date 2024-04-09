5,889 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,734 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,902,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 477,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. 701,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,139. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

