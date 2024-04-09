5,830 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 2,873,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,058. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

About Trip.com Group



Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

