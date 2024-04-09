5,642 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,883,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $418,000.

NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,984. The company has a market capitalization of $974.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

