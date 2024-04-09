51,773 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EFA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $79.35. 12,369,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,979,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

