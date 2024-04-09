4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 285,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,132,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 92,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,495,987.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,820.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 92,001 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,495,987.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,820.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,888 shares of company stock worth $4,134,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 34,774 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

