3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.31 to $98.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3M traded as high as $93.06 and last traded at $92.30. Approximately 651,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,108,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.93.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
