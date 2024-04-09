3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.31 to $98.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3M traded as high as $93.06 and last traded at $92.30. Approximately 651,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,108,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.93.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.