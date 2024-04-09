3,921 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $154.01. 25,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,077. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

