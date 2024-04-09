34,440 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSPT. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,380. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

