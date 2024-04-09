32,400 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock remained flat at $35.76 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

