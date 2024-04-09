26,466 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,507. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average of $217.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

