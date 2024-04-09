20,014 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $239.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.41.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

