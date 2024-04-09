1,700 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after buying an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FN stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $187.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,008. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

