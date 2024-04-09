1,325 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $6.58 on Tuesday, reaching $262.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

