1,120 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $13,402,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPAM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.59. 42,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,837. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.