Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Buys $143,100.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 148,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,662. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,675 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2,372.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,391 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,387 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

