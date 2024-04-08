Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up about 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $182.62. 451,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,357. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

