YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 385,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,793,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

