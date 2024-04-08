YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKY opened at $83.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

