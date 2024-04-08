YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance
Shares of YASKY opened at $83.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About YASKAWA Electric
