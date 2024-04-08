XRP (XRP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $34.04 billion and $2.01 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000563 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,715,632 coins and its circulating supply is 55,051,549,471 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
