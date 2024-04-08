Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $210.26 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $7.30 or 0.00010171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,133,154 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 178,480,178.23391914 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.11380174 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $203,339,120.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

