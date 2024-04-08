Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,814. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.