Wolff Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $101.94. 556,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

