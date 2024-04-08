Wolff Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,993. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

