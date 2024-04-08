Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 18,248 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.22. 1,020,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

