Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WIT. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.20 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Wipro stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after buying an additional 5,454,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,517,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,721,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 1,977,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

