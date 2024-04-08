Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,898,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 497,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.